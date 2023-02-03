Julian Love doubles down on his Nick Sirianni comments

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2023, 10:22 AM EST
Giants safety Julian Love recently aired some grievances about the sideline antics of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. Love has since doubled down in his belief that Sirianni is basically in the right place at the right time, with a great group of players.

“Philly fans sure don’t like this one lol,” Love said, “but I’m not wrong. This is a players league, and Philly has dogs on the roster top to bottom. It’s no mystery why they’re in this position.”

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham defended Sirianni on Thursday.

Yes, the Eagles have great players. But part of playing great is having a coaching staff that properly develops those players.

We get caught up every year in draft decisions. We should be referring to draft and develop. The coaching staff develops, strategizes, utilizes the players provided by the front office.

It’s impossible to unbundle great play from great coaching. Great play is, in and of itself, evidence of great coaching.

But, hey, Eagles fans should be happy about this. If Sirianni didn’t already have enough motivation to spend every waking moment preparing for his opportunity to win a Super Bowl, the effort to undermine his value to the Eagles will get him there.

  1. Jesus man, just shut up. Ben Franklin has a quote that applies here. The Giants are on the rise, no need for this nonsense.

  2. Who did Nick Sirianni develop? Fletcher Cox? Lane Johnson? Everyone was already there or traded for and developed elsewhere. Sirianni is a nimrod who lucked into a franchise two years off the Super Bowl who had a svengali adding potential all-pros like AJ Brown and Reddick.

  3. When you’re in the Super Bowl and up for coach of the year it’s really gotta sting when a gigantic talent like (checks notes) Julian Love is mad at you.

  5. I don’t think this guy uses other people to motivate him. He seems to be doing fine all by himself.

  7. When teams are knocked out of the playoffs, they are irrelevant for the remainder of the playoffs and should shut their mouths. Trying to stay relevant unnecessarily is a bad look.

  8. Not sure why so many have a problem with the truth. Sirianni is a jerk and thanks to Roseman the roster is loaded. Don’t think Sirianni’s value is his coaching ability, it’s his ability not get in the way of arguably the best roster in the NFL. Thinking there are plenty of coaches who could have led this team to a SB but don’t think there’s anybody out there that could do the job as well as Roseman has.

  10. Maybe it’s a great roster, but Denver had a great roster too. How did that work out? How about the Giants being essentially the same or worse, roster this year and getting far better results? Same in Minnesota. What changed? What changed in New Orleans? Oh right… the coaching. Jalen Hurts didn’t get better all by himself, either.

    Great players make a coaches job a lot easier, but bad coaches can make players look a lot worse than they are.

  12. Sirianni has doe a GREAT job. People are always trying to find something to complain about, criticize, or just be plain obnoxious becauase their team isn’t on the cusp of a Super Bowl. Siriannin’s players love him. The Philly fan base appreciates him, thinks he’s great. The ownership made a fantastic hire. Just like they did with Reid, and Pedersen before him. And it’s not just Sirianni, it’s his coaching staff, of which he hand picked. The idea that anybody could just come in here and run the show is bunk. Give the man credit–he’s a winner.

  13. None of this will have any effect on the Super Bowl, but if the Eagles fall flat and/or get outcoached by Reid there will be a whole offseason of this kind of talk. With plenty of replays of Sirianni mugging for the cameras and a new Bill Burr video about Sirianni.

  14. Football is a team sport and coaches are part of the team. A player with immense talent poorly coached will play poorly.
    The coaches deserve the spoils as much as the players do.

  15. Some of what he says is true. Howie deserves most of the credit for putting this team together. It will be interested to see what they do with Hurts. He isn’t a franchise QB you pay $50M to, if they do that they will have to play with a lot less talent on the roster which will expose his weaknesses as a passer.

  16. I’m an Eagles fan, and I think it’s too early to say if Love is wrong if I’m being totally honest.

    Sirianni is an offensive-minded head coach, but the team wasn’t successful until he gave up play-calling duties to Steichen – who is now a head coaching candidate for multiple teams.

    The roster is absolutely loaded, and a lot of the team’s best players pre-dated him. Sirianni seems to be very popular with the players and to know what buttons to push to get the most out of them, but I’m not going to have a concrete opinion of his regime until I see a little more.

    Regardless, he has a chance to win only the second Super Bowl in Philly history, which would give him a special place in the hearts of Eagles fans forever regardless of what happens after this year.

