NFL concussion data could lead to broader use of Guardian Caps

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2023, 4:36 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Concussions were up in the regular season. Concussions were down in the preseason.

That points to an obvious potential change to practice rules for the regular season, especially given one of the reasons for the reduction in preseason concussions.

The Guardian Caps, which were mandatory at practice through the second game of the preseason, could be used more broadly. The league acknowledged that possibility during a Friday conference call.

Certain specific position groups (offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, and tight ends) were required to wear Guardian Caps during practice. Per the league, those groups saw a 52-percent reduction in concussions over the same time period from 2021.

Thus, don’t be surprised if Guardian Caps become a fixture at practices throughout the season.  Don’t be surprised if more position groups are required to wear them.

The biggest question is whether the league would ever require Guardian Caps to be used during games, especially in the preseason. Given the extent to which teams have become identified by the colors and logos on their helmets, it’s impossible to consider those logos being covered up by a clumpy, lumpy apparatus aimed at providing extra cushioning for those wearing the helmet and those struck by it.

The broader goal should be to create helmets that simulate the protection while still looking like helmets. Even though, frankly, few modern football helmets really look like football helmets anymore.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “NFL concussion data could lead to broader use of Guardian Caps

  1. Guardian Caps mandatory at all games pre-to-post season, no hip drop tackles, no bodyweight on QB’s, no hits to the head of QB’s, No lineman more than 6 inches downfield on passes, and no contact with receivers anywhere on the field.

    We want 100 to 95 final scores

  2. The 5,000-pound gorilla in the room is that having teams play so many games in close windows… sometimes 3 games in 10 or 11 days, and NOT expanding rosters commensurate with the extra games (practice squad expansion and moving guys up and down on game day is minimal and ineffective) is why there are so many concussions and injuries overall! The #1 reason so many people were concerned about the NCAA playoffs is because of the number of games the kids would play in a small window- kids who are in the same general age range as most NFL players! Basic, common sense says It’s not safe! They describe football contact as being in a car crash. What if you were in a car crash three times a week?! What do you think would happen?! The NFL owner’s cheap, greedy approach to NOT expand rosters (and thus payroll) in any meaningful way while also playing WAY too many games close together to get the profits is the #1 reason for this! New, stupid helmets and ridiculous new tackling rules aren’t the answer!

  3. Awhile ago, we wondered if the spate of concussions would lead to the death of football, likely by nonstop lawsuits.

    It seems as though the viewership has decided that football–no matters its harms–has to stay.

    I do feel most fans don’t care about the people who play the game or the harms they endure. When Wesley Walker or Bernie Kosar wind up severely incapacitated, we say we’re sorry but never say we wish they didn’t play.

    What I wish is that more former players would come out and say they wish they’d never played football. It might be an incremental way to stop this machine which grinds people up.

  4. They look ugly. That will impact the business. That’s the only reason they’re not mandatory during all NFL games. Money first, safety second. That’s how it goes.

  5. From the website. “Do Guardian Caps reduce concussions?

    No, Guardian Caps do not reduce or prevent concussions and have never claimed to do so. No helmet, practice apparatus, or helmet pad can prevent or eliminate the risk of concussions or other serious head injuries while playing sports. Researchers have not reached an agreement on how the results of impact absorption tests relate to concussions. No conclusions about a reduction of risk or severity of concussive injury should be drawn from impact absorption tests. Guardian has always stood by the fact that Guardian Caps reduce the impact of hits and that its use should be one piece of the puzzle to an overall safety strategy to reduce contact.

  6. Or…OR…hear me out here…Maybe, just maybe, football players play with more intensity during actual games than they do in practice or in pretend games.

  7. The air filled bladder BIKE helmets of the mid 80’s were the best. But they were heavy and the NFL players want light. When lighter equipment is the goal, protection will be sacrificed. Mouth pieces used to worn by everyone, all the time. Not anymore. Not even college. How about a knee to the side of the helmet anyone? Knee pads are basically a joke now. Pants are rolled up 3 inches higher than the knee so the knee pad can’t reduce a blow to someone’s head. The pads are basically little circles barely larger than a silver dollar. The trend to wearing less equipment started in the 80’s and continues to get worse because everyone wants to be quicker and faster.

  8. apetits says:
    February 3, 2023 at 5:00 pm
    Or…OR…hear me out here…Maybe, just maybe, football players play with more intensity during actual games than they do in practice or in pretend games.

    __________________________________________________________________________________

    The baseline would be number of concussions in practice before guardian helmets vs number of concussions in practice after guardian helmets. It’s an apples to apples comparison. Even it wasn’t, more injuries occur in practice because the volume of practice is 5x more than 1 single 3 hour game per week. So in summary, this take of yours is wrong on multiple levels.

  9. The NFL wants more revenue from more games.

    Solution: expand the schedule and rosters to 18 games.
    BUT a player may only play in 16 games.
    This forces a team to have some depth, and gives the backup QB 2 games.

  10. What is the purpose of having a 53 man roster but only 47 can dress for games?? Can anyone explain the logic?

  12. With the billions the league makes yearly, spending 50 million on helmet design would make too much sense for the NFL to do. This is one of the problems throwing money at would solve. If lawsuits are the only way to do it, then litigate away.

  13. If they wanted them to be marketable and cool looking, they’d be marketable and cool looking.

    They wanted them to look like the sports equivalent of granny panties.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.