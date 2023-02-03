NFL plans active offseason conversation about eliminating “hip-drop” tackles

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 3, 2023, 1:04 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The tackles that injured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys running back Tony Pollard during the playoffs were legal. But they may not be next season.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said today that the techniques used on those tackles, in which the defender grabs the ball carrier from behind and then pulls him down while dropping the tackler’s own body to the ground, could be eliminated. That type of tackle, known in rugby as a “hip-drop tackle,” was banned by the National Rugby League in Australia because of the injuries it caused.

“I think it’ll be a very active offseason conversation, to look at the mechanism. Obviously the ‘hip-drop’ tackle is not the only cause of high ankle sprains. There are certainly other factors,” Sills said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

The NFL’s competition committee is expected to look at new rules, and Sills and the league’s medical staff would be involved in those discussions as well.

“We have noted that type of tackle that you mentioned. And I think it needs to be a very active discussion point, again, with the competition committee and others this season,” Sills said.

If hip-drop tackles are eliminated, many fans will say the NFL is going too far in restricting how defensive players can take down a ball carrier from behind. Then again, many fans said that when the NFL eliminated horse-collar tackles, but defenders adjusted their techniques and player safety was improved. The same may prove true with a new rule this year.

35 responses to “NFL plans active offseason conversation about eliminating “hip-drop” tackles

  1. I get wanting to stop the horse-tackle collar and certain other things, but the way this league is trending defenders will soon have only a 2-inch x 2-inch window in which they will allowed to hit and tackle an opponent.
    Just bring out the flags already.

  2. The pro bowl flag football game is a test and pretty soon the regular season will be all flag football as well.

  3. OMG…How the heck are you supposed to tackle the guy from behind now? Sweep the leg Johnny

  5. Just another penalty for the Ref’s to miss, or use, when controlling the game.

  6. The Pro Bowl is just a flyer, soon the entire league will be flag football. No tackles, no physical touching. Offensive linemen will grab the D line and backers flag and the Defense will have to sit down right there as if they’d suffered a pancake block.

  8. They should name it the Calais Campbell rule. No need for the tackler to drop all his weight on the back of somebody’s legs. It’s an instant high ankle sprain.

  9. At this point why are they even fielding defenses on teams. Both of the tackles mentioned in this article were legal. Unless the league can prove that players are intentionally trying to injure another player this is dumb. Tackling 101 is wrap up and drag the runner to the ground. to get them to the ground sometimes you have to pull them down with yourself.

  11. Let’s make a trade. Eliminate the “hip-drop” tackles from the defense. However, QB’s can no longer scramble and/or run beyond the line of scrimmage.

    Getting tired of Defenses having to play playing with extreme limitations.

  14. Taking a cue from rugby, it makes me wonder what their concussion situation is given they don’t wear helmets or pads.If the NFL wants to avoid violent collisions then perhaps they should soften the outer shell of helmets and soften or eliminate pads.

  18. Ok… more offense then. At some point you will have to stop comparing past records with current records because it’s a totally different sport. Brady lead the league in TDs in 2002 with 28 and led the league again at 44 years old in 2021 with 43!

    It makes Marino’s single season TD record of 48 in 1984 look pretty special. I’ll also give credit to Peyton with 49 in 2004 and Brady with 50 in 2007 before the defenseless receiver rules were put in place in 2009.

  20. Of course. They need to ban hip-drop tackles because wonder-boy Mahomes got injured.

    How the heck are defenses going to tackle players. We already protect the QBs so much that they can run all over defenses. Now simply tackling runners fr9om behind will be a penalty.

  21. Why play defense or RB? Either get beat up or grow broke. How many extra yards did the QBs get in the recent playoffs out of the ‘should I hit him or is he going to slide’ situation? Even the Mahomes shove, in slow motion, he was just lifting his leg out of bounds. It’s a no call if not a QB. Saw plenty of those during every game I watched this year.
    If they’re going to keep changing the rules, the least they can do is make sure someone on an UDFA or practice squad call-up contract doesn’t lose his game check over an illegal tackle. Prorate the fines based on salary. Rich guy having a bad day could care less.
    If you look back at old film, runners high stepped to avoid guys taking a bad angle or last chance dive at the legs. Show guys the old films and teach it.

  22. Some of this comes from lack of practice. There is hardly any tackling in training camps anymore, very little in pre-season if they even play, and nothing during the season between games. Nothing necessarily wrong with that, players are fresher and healthier through the season; but tackling technique suffers. They have to get the runner on the ground some way, and the hip drop and previously the horse collar are a way to do it if your technique is flawed or rusty. Very little hit and wrap anymore. Mostly just hit as hard as you can and hope he goes down, or grasp and pull at anything if you are out of position

  23. Just another stupid rule designed to favor scrambling quarterbacks. And you say the NFL doesn’t have an agenda besides football?

  25. Every year, it’s the same thing. Something happens on 0.001% of plays and the rules committee makes it their mission to legislate it out of existence entirely only to cause it to be flagged 10x more than it should be because the refs don’t follow a “clear, obvious, and prolonged” framework for determining when to throw the flag.

    If a dude drops a DDT on someone…throw the flag. If it’s borderline…let it go so the players actually determine the outcome.

  26. Do they intend to regulate tackling out of the NFL all together? Some defenders were coached to use this method precisely to avoid injuries incurred by going for the head & neck, or for the legs. What’s next to be over-regulated?

  27. Will they enforce the rule if a QB ‘hip-drops’ a defender when the defender is running for a TD after a fumble or INT? Doubtful, but for everyone else, the ‘hip-drop’ will be outlawed.

  28. How many injuries happened this year from this tackle? All 650 (including preseason).

    Was it only two?

  29. I really hope this crap stops its bad enough already. Please quit trying to fix the game. All the players know what theyre signing up for. Nobody wants injuries but it happens.Might as well go ahead and make it 2 hand touch. That wont be any fun and theat will be the end of the NFL.

  31. Alright NFL – it was good for a while. Football will survive but I see the NFL folding in the next 25 years.

  32. Screw it, just eliminate the game all together. Might as well, before you know it it will be flag football. I thought this is Football, tackle football. They have a choice to play or not to participate in tackle football. This is getting out of hand. Play the game or stay home!

  34. So what do you do when you’re tackling someone from behind, just wrap around his waist and hope he doesn’t drag you down field with him?

  35. I am not worried about that rule don’t think it’s necessary to change. If you really want to fix the game then you call every hold by offensive lineman every time they do it and they will adjust. It’s so frustrating to see a big play against your team with OL a hand full of jersey and no call, it’s almost like if there is no physical jerk with the obligatory hands up in the air by the defender it doesn’t get call. Then when those calls are made it really seems so random and leads to character judgement of those refs and if they potentially could have been compromised and that is really a bad feeling especially with the latest seemingly open appreciation of gambling.

