NFL says number of concussions rose 18 percent during regular season

The number of diagnosed concussions in the NFL went up during the 2022 season.

The NFL announced on a Friday conference call that there were 149 concussions this season. That’s 18 percent more that the 126 diagnosed concussions in 2021.

During the call, the league said that there were more in-game concussion evaluations than in past seasons, which likely means that there were more concussions diagnosed than in past seasons. The league and NFLPA enhanced the protocols for removing players from games after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not properly evaluated after showing signs of instability during a game.

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion the next week and missed multiple games while recovering. He suffered another concussion on Christmas and did not play again during the regular season or playoffs.

While Tagovailoa’s concussion issues drew a lot of attention, concussions continued to occur frequently on punts and kickoffs. Twenty percent of torn ACLs also occurred on those plays and the league says it will continue to look into ways to make punt plays safer in the years to come.

  2. Should say ‘reported concussions’. The league is just doing a better job of identifying them.

  3. They’re going to eventually end up calling it the Tua Test when they send players to the blue tent.

  5. The NFL only pretends to care. Take the extension of the season to an unbalanced 17 games, and the rules that support a faster more wide open game with the result being bigger collisions. Perhaps revert to 16 and try the college rules for contact in the secondary and see what happens to that number. It’s all about the $s

  6. So there were 147 concussions aside from Tua’s. Pretty scary that only 2 of 149 were cared about by the media and fans. No one cares about Kenny Picketts long term health. No one cares about the other 130+ players, just Tua. Super weird.

  8. Imagine if they cared about the safety of all professions as much as they care about professional athletes. Construction, fishermen, roofers and loggers are usually listed at the top of the most dangerous professons but all you hear about is the fire department, police and athletes.

  9. Thursday night football probably contributes to the numbers. Players simply dont get enough time to rest and recover … Get Rid Of Them

  10. “That’s because they are identifying them better”

    No. Historically, the perceived safety improvements in equipment has invariably led to players taking more risks, in particular leading with the top of their head more. Which is more common than ever & continues to be lauded by all involved in the game – that is until an injury occurs, & then it is terrible.

  13. I spit on my brothers head once. I wonder if got a concussion.
    The number rose because any little thing is called a concussion. How many of these was the player out of the protocol within 1 week?

  15. Nobody would watch if it was flag football.

    ——————————————

    Getting awfully close. I’m so fed up with the NFL and their crap, maybe it’s time to look at the XFL and USFL. I know it’s sacrilegious, but the NFL is ruining football.

  16. So sad for the game right now. Multi billion dollar business and all they really care about is making more money and not getting sued by former players. I might be done soon if they make if 2 hand touch.

