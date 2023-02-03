NFLPA receives list of candidates for Executive Director position

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has been looking for a new executive director. The process has resulted in the identification of six potential candidates for the job.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, recruiter Russell Reynolds presented at least five choices to the union’s executive committee. They are former Falcons and Texans quarterback Matt Schaub, Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Sr., NFLPA chief operating officer Teri Patterson Smith, NFLPA senior director of player affairs Don Davis, and NFLPA assistant director of external affairs George Atallah.

Per Kaplan, former NFLPA president Domonique Foxworth also is a candidate.

It’s unclear where it goes from here. Kaplan suggests that the group could eventually be trimmed to three.

At some point, the elected representatives will need to pick a winner to replace DeMaurice Smith, who got the job 14 years ago, following the passing of longtime executive director Gene Upshaw.

Some have complained that the process isn’t open to any and all interested parties. The challenge with that approach, however, is that the union would then have an avalanche of interested candidates to sift through.