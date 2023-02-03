Raiders, Derek Carr keep moving toward a divorce

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2023, 7:35 PM EST
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games - Skills Competitions
Getty Images

The Raiders wish to trade quarterback Derek Carr. As Billy Bob Thornton said in Bad Santa, “Wish in one had, shit in the other one, see which one fills up first.”

Apparently in response to criticism of their handling of Carr trade talks, which included a suggestion that the Raiders should approach a potential trade of Carr the same way the Texans handled a trade of Deshaun Watson, the Raiders mobilized Adam Schefter of ESPN to create the impression that the Raiders are doing just that.

As noted by Vic Tafur, who covers the Raiders for TheAthletic.com: “Nothing has changed. This is just word scramble. Carr’s agent can’t talk to teams until they agree on compensation, which they likely wouldn’t until they talk about the contract.” Significantly, Carr himself “liked” Tafur’s tweet.

If the Raiders are doing what Schefter suggests they’re doing, they’re obviously being unreasonable in their expectations, because the current list of teams with which Carr is authorized to speak stands at . . . none.

So the Raiders need to soften their demand. It’s that simple.

And here’s where things are very different between Carr’s case and Watson’s — Carr has $40.4 million in future salary that becomes fully guaranteed on February 15. The Raiders can avoid that obligation only if they work out a trade with another team, and if that other team doesn’t do to coach Josh McDaniels before the start of the new league year in March what McDaniels did to the Colts five years ago (i.e., exercise their absolute right to refuse to follow through with a verbal agreement),

Unless the Raiders give Carr permission to talk to other teams about a potential trade soon, he will (or at least should) refuse to ever waive his no-trade clause, forcing the Raiders to choose between cutting him before February 15 or owing him $40.4 million. Given that owner Mark Davis isn’t among the richest owners in the league, that’s an obligation he likely has little interest in assuming.

Thus, for now, we’re assuming Carr will be released by February 15. There’s simply no reason for him to accept any other outcome.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Raiders, Derek Carr keep moving toward a divorce

  2. Given that owner Mark Davis isn’t among the richest owners in the league, that’s an obligation he likely has little interest in assuming.
    —————————————————————
    Do the owners not split the revenue and then 48% of that revenue each team receives goes toward player salaries? Would Davis not receive the same amount as any other NFL owner?

  4. It’s a bad look by the GM and HC. Try to get a lot, but they will get nothing. Hope I’m wrong. Contract is way to expensive and has no trade clause. Just accept a mid round pick and be happy. Jared Stidham is just as good as Carr. Focus on signing him at 3-5 million per season for two years then focus on drafting a QB with the 7th pick and signing a veteran backup so you go into the Season with a Veteran plus Stitham plus a first or second round rookie QB. Then fill the gaps in the O-line and defense. Focus now! Quit with the idiot games that you lose and makes you look foolish.

  6. As a Broncos fan, I’m happy to finally have an experienced head coach, however, I’m highly pessimistic about what he can actually get out of a team who traded all their picks for Russ and Payton. The guys particularly on the offense are not gonna cut it.

  7. The ridiculous Stafford and Russell Wilson trades are making other teams super jealous. Now the Raiders want a haul for Carr. I don’t see it.

  8. It doesn’t matter how rich or poor Mark Davis is as to paying Carr $40M. The issue is what that salary does to their cap.

  9. bmurrs says:
    February 3, 2023 at 7:57 pm
    As a Broncos fan, I’m happy to finally have an experienced head coach, however, I’m highly pessimistic about what he can actually get out of a team who traded all their picks for Russ and Payton. The guys particularly on the offense are not gonna cut it.

    ——————————

    Thanks for your thoughts. Now what does any of the above have to do with the article about Derrick Carr?

  10. The Raiders seem wholly unprepared, unqualified, inept, whatever at dealing with this… whatever their strategy, the clock is ticking and they don’t appear to have an actual strategy.

  14. They should just let the 15th pass then trade him. No one will give up anything if they think he gets released in 2 weeks. The leverage shifts back to the Raiders after the 15th because Carr is so done with McDaniels and company he’d rather be anywhere else. Same dead money hit for the Raiders if he’s moved before or after the 15th.

  15. Pola pe’a says:
    February 3, 2023 at 8:12 pm
    bmurrs says:
    February 3, 2023 at 7:57 pm
    As a Broncos fan, I’m happy to finally have an experienced head coach, however, I’m highly pessimistic about what he can actually get out of a team who traded all their picks for Russ and Payton. The guys particularly on the offense are not gonna cut it.

    ——————————

    Thanks for your thoughts. Now what does any of the above have to do with the article about Derrick Carr?
    —————————————
    Exactly! bmurrs’s obvious lack of Essential Football Knowledge is apparently leading him/her to somehow believe that Future HOF Quarterback Russell Wilson will not be Successful, now that the Weak Link Coach was replaced!…..smh….

  16. rraider says:
    February 3, 2023 at 8:45 pm
    They should just let the 15th pass then trade him. No one will give up anything if they think he gets released in 2 weeks. The leverage shifts back to the Raiders after the 15th because Carr is so done with McDaniels and company he’d rather be anywhere else. Same dead money hit for the Raiders if he’s moved before or after the 15th.
    ———————–
    Sounds good….EXCEPT for Carr’s No Trade Clause……

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.