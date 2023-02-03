Raiders, Packers should duplicate the Deshaun Watson trade formula

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
The Raiders want to trade quarterback Derek Carr. The Packers may be trying to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In both cases, the player is being frozen out of the process, at least for now.

It’s a great strategy. If the goal is to not strike a deal for a trade.

The Raiders ultimately need to persuade Carr to waive his no-trade clause. The Packers ultimately need to persuade Rodgers to waive his de facto no-trade clause, since no one will be trading for Rodgers if he doesn’t want to go there.

So why wouldn’t both teams involve the players in the process? More specifically, why not give them full permission to talk to any and all interested teams?

Last year, the Texans played it perfectly with quarterback Deshaun Watson. They basically set a cover charge for negotiating with Watson’s agents, in the form of a commitment as to what the trade compensation would be prior to granting permission to engage in contract talks. Then, Watson’s agents brought four teams to the table, pushing the Browns aside at the perfect time to get them to swoop back in with a five-year, fully-guaranteed contract.

That’s what the Raiders and Packers should do now. Kick the door open for anyone who wants to make a trade offer, and then authorize those willing to meet their expectations the ability to make a pitch to the players.

Neither the Raiders nor Packers are dumb. But they’re apparently stubborn. And stubbornness causes smart people to do dumb things.

34 responses to “Raiders, Packers should duplicate the Deshaun Watson trade formula

  2. I don’t think Aaron Drama would handle that situation well at all. Maybe he’d pull a Favre and retire, then show up at training camp? Who knows what that Ayahuasca tinged brain of his will think of? Apparently if he doesn’t feel “included” there are problems. Retirement is best case scenario for the Pack

  3. The Raiders and Packers are dumb if they’re not including their QBs in the conversation. Carr holds the cards because of his no trade clause. Rodgers holds the cards because of his ridiculous contract. Two terrible front offices are trying to avoid looking inept, but they’ll both soon pay the price for their own poor decisions.

  5. First figure out if Rodgers wants to play. Then realize you have to rob Fort Knox to pay him. Easy peasy.

  6. Whatever they do they shouldn’t follow Seattle’s trade formula.

    Denver absolutely fleeced them in spiriting away first ballot HOF QB Russell Wilson for virtually nothing.

    CALL THE COPS!

  7. I love all the guess work and inuendo in these pieces. The teams are stuborn is that fact or best guess or just made up. You start the piece with such sage advice for both teams and then go on to speculate on every aspect and guess.

    it’s almost as good as hearsay this piece.

  9. The Watson trade had far more to do with Cleveland’s incompetence and desperation, than Houston’s master plan/formula. There’s nothing for Vegas or green bay to duplicate and it doesn’t look like any other team is going to make the mistake the browns made.

  11. Only the Browns were stupid enough to make the trade AND pay Watson guaranteed money.

  13. As a Browns fan, I wouldn’t suggest it. I’d say it set the Browns back but we seem stuck on “set back”. Sell, Jimmy

  14. Reunite Rodgers and Adams in Vegas would be great – he’d be in a division with Mahomes, Herbert, and Wilson. 3 Hall of Famers + Herbert is very likely.

    Would the Pack take Carr over Love as their starter tho?

  15. Exactly ZERO chance this happens Carr has ALL the leverage and he s not going to help the Raiders in any way shape or form and nor should he. The Raiders will be cutting him next week

  17. It seems very simple for Any Team that is interested in the Services of either Quarterback. Follow the Broncos’ playbook as they obtained the services of Future HOF QB Russell Wilson.

    The problem that teams will have in duplicating this once in an era move, is that neither of the aforementioned Quarterbacks are in Russ’s league….

  19. The Packers have leverage. If they trade him he either has to play or retire. Mission accomplished either way.

  21. The Chiefs did a similar thing last year with Tyreek Hill. When his contract demands grew too high, the Chiefs told him and his agent to go and find a trade partner. Tyreek and his agent brought 2 possible trade partners. The Chiefs asked Tyreek where he wanted to go and they made the deal with Miami. Amicable.

  22. “the Texans played it perfectly” too bad that organization is run like bootiehole, cause even with that ha

  24. Seriously, who cares about the Raiders BONE HEAD MOVES or the DIVA in Green Bay….. they BOTH made their own beds, now sleep in them!!!!

  25. One factor not considered, Haslam is a moron that was stupid enough to give a fully guaranteed contract for a garbage human being that hadn’t played in a few years because he first chose not to (one of many red flags) and then couldn’t because of his molester habit.

    Raiders will cut Carr unless son of Al is trying to be more like Haslam, why trade and lose picks when he will hit the free agent market may have to pay the same but would save the picks. Rodgers, well GB’s front office sure messed that up, expect Love to be demanding a trade fairly soon because to get rid of Aaron they have to figure out how to get $60 million into his pocket and how to deal with that $99 million dead cap hit. For any QB needy team with his $30 million cap hit is a no brainer trade

  28. Agree, though the situations are different. The Raiders are being idiotic. They have no leverage. Their best and only option would have been to encourage Carr and his agent to speak with other teams. That’s the only way a trade could happen. Further, the Raiders are never going get to more than a 3rd or 4th round pick for Carr because of the contract cost and the no trade clause. If LV got even a 5th rounder for Carr they should be satisfied. It’s another pick to build with. Very disturbing sign from the new GM & HC. Are they going to flush draft picks down toilet as Gruden did from time to time.

  30. Word is Raiders don’t want agent to start working fa deal. Thus no permission to talk to teams. SMH. Makes no sense

  31. jjackwagon says:
    February 3, 2023 at 5:11 pm
    Some posters(posers) on here clearly did not watch Rusty Wilson play last year. LOL
    ————————-
    Exactly! He Far Exceeded anyone with Football Knowledge’s Expectation. Unfortunately the Organization failed to provide him Quality Coaching to go along with his Future HOF Playing……smh….

  32. There are no teams that offer his preferred situation. He either cashes a fat check and makes GB wait another year to move on or retires.

  33. Both of these teams have great histories and championship legacies. One of them is the most successful team in league history, by almost every conceivable measure, even.

    And yet the writer, a fan of arguably the least successful franchise in league history, wants to tell us how “dumb” these two teams are.

    That never really gets old…

  34. Carr has all the hand in that relationship. He won’t be doing them any favors. He will refuse all trades and be free.

