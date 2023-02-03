Report: Broncos request interview with Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 3, 2023, 10:16 AM EST
NFL: JAN 09 Patriots at Dolphins
Getty Images

While new head coach Sean Payton may retain Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, he’d also like to speak with an external candidate for the job.

Denver has requested an interview with Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Flores spent the 2022 season with Pittsburgh after he was fired by the Dolphins as their head coach.

The Broncos were named in Flores’ 2022 lawsuit, in which he alleged that then-General Manager John Elway and then-president Joe Ellis put him through a sham interview before ultimately hiring Vic Fangio as head coach. The Broncos called the allegations “blatantly false.” Ellis is no longer with the organization and Elway only serves as a consultant.

Also interestingly, the Dolphins were planning on pursuing Payton to replace Flores last offseason before Flores’ lawsuit.

Flores has interviewed for a few positions this offseason and may still be a candidate for the Cardinals head coaching vacancy.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Report: Broncos request interview with Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

  1. Flores and his propensity to sue if things don’t go his way have turned him into coaching Kryptonite.

  4. Ryan Dubose says:
    February 3, 2023 at 10:41 am
    IF they ever fire him for any reason they should expect a lawsuit.
    =======

    Whats to hide if you have not done anything wrong?

  6. Must mean the in-house DC option isn’t too psyched to stay with a team led by Russel Wilson and no future draft capital.

  8. “The Broncos were named in Flores’ 2022 lawsuit…”

    Hey Brian, how would you like to be our new DC? All you need to do is sign this release dropping your lawsuit against us.

  9. purpleguy says:
    February 3, 2023 at 11:12 am
    Must mean the in-house DC option isn’t too psyched to stay with a team led by Russel Wilson and no future draft capital.

    ——————————————————

    Last week you were saying the same thing about Payton not wanting to be coach

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.