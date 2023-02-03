Report: Broncos request interview with Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

While new head coach Sean Payton may retain Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, he’d also like to speak with an external candidate for the job.

Denver has requested an interview with Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Flores spent the 2022 season with Pittsburgh after he was fired by the Dolphins as their head coach.

The Broncos were named in Flores’ 2022 lawsuit, in which he alleged that then-General Manager John Elway and then-president Joe Ellis put him through a sham interview before ultimately hiring Vic Fangio as head coach. The Broncos called the allegations “blatantly false.” Ellis is no longer with the organization and Elway only serves as a consultant.

Also interestingly, the Dolphins were planning on pursuing Payton to replace Flores last offseason before Flores’ lawsuit.

Flores has interviewed for a few positions this offseason and may still be a candidate for the Cardinals head coaching vacancy.