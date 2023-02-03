Report: Broncos request interview with Sean Desai for DC

Getty Images

There’s another candidate on the list to be Denver’s new defensive coordinator under head coach Sean Payton.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Broncos have requested to interview Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai for the vacancy.

Desai just wrapped up his first season with Seattle after spending most of his coaching career with the Bears. He was a defensive quality control coach with Chicago from 2013-2018 and a safeties coach from 2019-2020. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021 and the club finished No. 6 in yards allowed.

Desai is the third known candidate for the job. Payton has reportedly talked to Ejiro Evero about remaining on the staff in his role as defensive coordinator.

The club also reportedly has requested to interview Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores.