Report: Jeff Stoutland agrees to extension with Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles offensive line has been a strength for the Eagles this season and the coach for the unit is reportedly on his way to a new deal.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland has agreed to terms on an extension with the Eagles. There’s no word on those terms.

Fowler reports that some teams have shown interest in Stoutland as an offensive coordinator, but the new deal will keep him in Philadelphia.

Stoutland has been the offensive line coach in Philadelphia since 2013 and he added the run game coordinator title in 2018. He worked in the college ranks before joining the Eagles and worked at Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, and Syracuse before moving to the professional level.