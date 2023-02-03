Report: Sean Desai withdraws from consideration for Vikings DC

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 3, 2023, 3:08 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

A report earlier on Friday brought word that the Broncos have requested an interview with Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

There’s now a new wrinkle to that news.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Desai has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Vikings defensive coordinator job to focus on Denver.

Desai interviewed with the Vikings last month after the club fired former coordinator Ed Donatell.

Klis adds that former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio — who just agreed to join the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator — recommended Denver to Desai. Desai worked under Fangio with the Bears from 2015-2018.

If last year’s defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero departs the franchise, then Desai would be an option to keep some continuity within the defensive scheme. Evero employed many of the same principles as Fangio in 2022.

The Broncos also reportedly want to talk to Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores about their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Report: Sean Desai withdraws from consideration for Vikings DC

  3. Guys aren’t going to wait forever for a chance to take over the second worst defense in the league. This indecisiveness isn’t a good sign for O’Connell and Kwesi.

  4. Do the Broncos have a DC vacancy? I believe Evero’s still under contract and hasn’t been hired away yet.

    Unless he’s making a lateral move or the team just doesn’t want him any longer – both of which seem unlikely – does that mean they know he’s going to be somebody’s HC soon?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.