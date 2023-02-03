Report: Sean Desai withdraws from consideration for Vikings DC

Getty Images

A report earlier on Friday brought word that the Broncos have requested an interview with Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

There’s now a new wrinkle to that news.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Desai has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Vikings defensive coordinator job to focus on Denver.

Desai interviewed with the Vikings last month after the club fired former coordinator Ed Donatell.

Klis adds that former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio — who just agreed to join the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator — recommended Denver to Desai. Desai worked under Fangio with the Bears from 2015-2018.

If last year’s defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero departs the franchise, then Desai would be an option to keep some continuity within the defensive scheme. Evero employed many of the same principles as Fangio in 2022.

The Broncos also reportedly want to talk to Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores about their defensive coordinator vacancy.