Sean Payton signs five-year contract with Broncos

February 3, 2023
Sean Payton’s contract to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos is now done.

Payton has signed a five-year contract to coach the Broncos, according to multiple reports.

There was no reason to think Payton wouldn’t get the contract done, but nothing is done until it’s done, and now it actually is done.

Payton went 152-89 as head coach of the Saints from 2006 to 2021 and won Super Bowl XLIV. The Broncos, coming off a highly disappointing season, are hoping he can bring similar success to Denver.

  2. They will have the exact same record as this year. He won’t make any difference. Overrated coach and the QB is beyond washed. Go ahead and save this for next year.

  3. Now the broncs should be the first team to win three SuperBowls in a row.
    Three-peat, Three-peat, Three-peat

