Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2023, 10:41 AM EST
NFL: DEC 18 Steelers at Panthers
Getty Images

Steve Wilks was identified as a candidate to be the next 49ers defensive coordinator before DeMeco Ryans was officially hired as the new head coach of the Texans and his meeting with the team about the job has now been set.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilks is scheduled to interview with the 49ers on Monday.

Wilks went 6-6 as the interim head coach of the Panthers after Carolina fired Matt Rhule last year and was in the running for the permanent position, but the Panthers opted to hire Frank Reich. He also spent a year as the Cardinals head coach and has also worked as a defensive coordinator with the Browns and at the University of Missouri.

The 49ers have also requested an interview with Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as they look for Ryans’ replacement for the 2023 season.

6 responses to “Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday

  1. 6-6 with no QB and a roster full of holes is actually a good job. The Panthers players played hard for him and never quit. He should have been given the opportunity to coach the Panthers next season, but then again, he would have been handicapped by the front office. He’s an excellent choice for the DC job, should he get it.

  2. He did amazing in Carolina with what he had to work with, I still can’t believe he didn’t get the head coaching job there!

  3. I was expecting the Niners to take a huge hit from Ryans leaving, but Wilks might be able to keep them at roughly the same level. Great hire.

  4. Wilks would do a great job but I am pulling for Chris Harris as a 49ers fan. He fits the DeMeco mold better in my mind. I suppose remembering and respecting him as a player is effecting my thinking (as it also did for DeMeco) but I respect his work in DC more.

  5. Next 49ers DC about to use the loaded talent on defense to parlay it into a head coaching gig. Keep them 3rd round comp picks coming.

