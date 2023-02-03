Todd Monken has second interview for Ravens offensive coordinator job

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 3, 2023
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Oregon vs Georgia
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken remains a strong candidate for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

Monken is getting his second interview with Baltimore today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Other candidates the Ravens are known to be considering include Eric Bieniemy, Dave Canales, Doug Nussmeier, Zac Robinson, Justin Outten, Chad O’Shea, James Urban and George Godsey.

Monken is a former offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers and Browns, and he is a candidate to return to the Bucs this year. He’s been an important part of a coaching staff that has won back-to-back national championships at Georgia.

3 responses to “Todd Monken has second interview for Ravens offensive coordinator job

  1. wat? isn’t he the progenitor of the “air raid” offense? the one that likes to throw the ball a bunch downfield? Doesn’t seem very compatible with the Ravens there

  2. I only take this job if I know Lamar will be signed long term. Without Lamar, this offense may be the worst in the league talent wise. You have a below average QB, elite tight end, a bunch of WR4s and running backs who cannot stay healthy. No thank you.

  3. For UGA, this is why you don’t hire NFL coaches in CFB. Eventually they will want to leave for the NFL. Most CFB coaches stay in CFB, whereas NFL coaches don’t have to recruit so if they went to CFB, that would be a legit reason to head back to the NFL.

