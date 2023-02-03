Todd Monken has second interview for Ravens offensive coordinator job

Getty Images

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken remains a strong candidate for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

Monken is getting his second interview with Baltimore today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Other candidates the Ravens are known to be considering include Eric Bieniemy, Dave Canales, Doug Nussmeier, Zac Robinson, Justin Outten, Chad O’Shea, James Urban and George Godsey.

Monken is a former offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers and Browns, and he is a candidate to return to the Bucs this year. He’s been an important part of a coaching staff that has won back-to-back national championships at Georgia.