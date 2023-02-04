Bidding for jar of sand from Tom Brady retirement location approaches six figures

Posted by Mike Florio on February 4, 2023, 11:21 AM EST
Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" - Arrivals
Getty Images

There’s a sucker born every minute. And some of them end up with more than enough money to waste on stupid stuff.

Case in point, someone has bid $99,800 for a jar of sand from the spot where Tom Brady shot his completely impromptu, totally unplanned, and absolutely spontaneous retirement video on Wednesday morning.

I don’t know nearly enough about eBay to know whether this whole jar-of-sand thing is being staged. My personal bullshit detector is beeping, however. I currently wonder whether it’s all fugazi, possibly a product of Brady’s ultra-creative social-media team.

Could it be part of a plan to keep him firmly in the conversation, on the same weekend that the vanity film he produced has debuted in theaters?

Again, I don’t know if it’s all contrived. I’m just suspicious, because it seems too weird to be true.

And I also think that, if it was the product of a creative mind that hopes to keep the national focus on All Things Tommy, it was freakin’ brilliant.

9 responses to “Bidding for jar of sand from Tom Brady retirement location approaches six figures

    ———

    Most people here would have never heard of it if you didn’t bring it up, so you are complicit in the plan.

  8. Our society worships celebrities and athletes far too much. I appreciate the entertainment value, but I limit the money I spend on sports as much as possible. They don’t get my money for simply being.

  9. The person buying this jar of sand wanted to know what their brain looks like. And now they will know every time they look at that jar of sand.

