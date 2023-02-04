Ejiro Evero out of Broncos contract, is expected to interview with Vikings

Getty Images

Ejiro Evero has been a candidate for multiple jobs this offseason, but he hasn’t been able to interview for some of them because of the remaining time on his defensive coordinator contract with the Broncos.

That is set to change. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos will let Evero out of the contract and that will free him up to interview for other defensive coordinator jobs.

As a result of that change in position from the Broncos, Evero is expected to interview with the Vikings. The Panthers have also requested permission to interview Ejiro for the coordinator opening on head coach Frank Reich’s contract.

Evero has also interviewed for a number of head coaching jobs since the end of the regular season, including the still-vacant ones in Indianapolis and Arizona.

The Broncos are expected to interview Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai in their hunt for a new defensive coordinator.