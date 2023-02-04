Ejiro Evero out of Broncos contract, is expected to interview with Vikings

Ejiro Evero has been a candidate for multiple jobs this offseason, but he hasn’t been able to interview for some of them because of the remaining time on his defensive coordinator contract with the Broncos.

That is set to change. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos will let Evero out of the contract and that will free him up to interview for other defensive coordinator jobs.

As a result of that change in position from the Broncos, Evero is expected to interview with the Vikings. The Panthers have also requested permission to interview Ejiro for the coordinator opening on head coach Frank Reich’s contract.

Evero has also interviewed for a number of head coaching jobs since the end of the regular season, including the still-vacant ones in Indianapolis and Arizona.

The Broncos are expected to interview Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai in their hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

7 responses to “Ejiro Evero out of Broncos contract, is expected to interview with Vikings

  1. Awesome news. Here’s to not being stuck with a lame duck d coordinator for another year

  3. Seems like the Vikings have been holding the job for this guy. O’Connell is going to have to figure out how to coach/manage the defensive side of the ball fast or else he’s going to go through defensive coordinators fast like Zimmer did offensive coordinators since he was too stubborn to learn that side of the game.

  5. It was the right thing to do. He’s an excellent coordinator, but he didn’t want want to be there after his RL friend Hackett was fired. His heart wouldn’t be in it. Hope the Broncos can find another strong coordinator.

  6. Evero inherited an already stout defense. The entire stink of the Nathaniel Hackett disaster is being purged from the building. Russ has no excuses. Perform next season or he too will be shown the door. Wilson’s play did improve with can’t Hackett removed.

  7. Another piece to the eventual 44th off-season Championship for the Vikings organization! Minnesota continues to play chess while everyone else plays checkers.

    SKOL

