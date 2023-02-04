Cam Jordan is glad to see Tom Brady out of the division

Getty Images

Tom Brady is done. That’s bad for the Buccaneers. It’s good for the teams with which the Buccaneers compete.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is particularly happy to see Brady gone from the Bucs.

“We salute him and wish him the best, in whatever next endeavor that is,” Jordan told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network from Las Vegas, a day before the non-Pro Bowl Pro Bowl.

“We’re glad he’s out of the division,” Jordan added. “Tampa Bay will probably go back to where Tampa Bay has been.”

Before Brady, the Bucs had not been to the postseason since 2007. With Brady, the qualified three straight years. And even though the Saints went 4-0 against Brady during his first two seasons in Tampa, Brady swept the Saints in 2022, including an epic Monday night 17-16 win from 13 down with just over three minutes to play.

And Brady beat the Saints when it mattered most, in the 2020 divisional round. In that one, New Orleans led by 10 in the second half.

The NFC South is wide open in 2023, in large part because every quarterback situation is unsettled. Whoever gets the best quarterback may then have the best chance to win the division.