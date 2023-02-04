Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 4, 2023, 3:34 PM EST
The Cowboys officially have a new offensive coordinator.

Dallas named Brian Schottenheimer to the position, the club announced on Saturday. Schottenheimer had been an offensive consultant for the Cowboys in 2022.

“I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go.

“Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future. This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect.”

Schottenheimer, the son of longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks. He was also the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars in 2021.

“I am thrilled and thankful for this exciting opportunity and embrace the high standards and expectations that come with this role and the Dallas Cowboys organization,” Schottenheimer said in a statement. “Having long-standing, great respect and appreciation for Mike McCarthy as a person, a leader and a head coach makes this a very rewarding and compelling moment for me. The ability to win with great teammates that share the same goals, and alignment with how to reach them, makes this special for me and I am very grateful for it.”

In title, Schottenheimer replaces Kellen Moore, who departed the organization and a day later landed the offensive coordinator job with the Chargers. But McCarthy is going to call plays for Dallas’ offense in 2023.

15 responses to “Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator

  1. So McCarthy just pretty much hired a fall guy right? Someone he can blame when his play calling goes south? Not sure why you’d get rid of Moore after where his offenses have ranked the past few years.

  3. Still surprised that they let go of Moore. I thought he walked on water. T.V. pundits had him as a sure fire head coach.

  5. It doesn’t get anymore vanilla than Schottenheimer. He still runs an offense that belongs in 1997

  6. What’s Schottenheimer going to do? Hold the clipboard? This is McCarthys offense and he’ll call the plays (that’s doomsday in itself).

  7. Wash, rinse & recycle…Lol…he is as predictable as the “about to pop like a bloated tick” McCarthy.

  13. He’ll take over playcalling for McCarthy at the bye. They’ll be fired together with two games left in the season as Jerry watches Sean Payton bring the broncos back from the dead from afar, cursing himself in an impotent rage.

  14. Jerrah will never 👎🏾 win another ring until he relinquishes control of the team personnel decisions

  15. Kellen Moore must be a terrible interviewer. I don’t know how anyone could have back to back top 5 offenses with Dak at QB and manage not to get a head coaching job.

