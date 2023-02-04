It’s time for a Hall of Fame within the Hall of Fame

February 4, 2023
Deion Sanders was right.

There needs to be a Hall of Fame within the Hall of Fame.

Every year, up to eight new members join the supposed immortals in Canton. It feels more like the filling of a quota than the bestowing of the highest possible honor in the sport.

The Hall of Fame is a museum in a city of 70,000 residents. One weekend every summer, to become the center of the NFL’s universe.

That universe will be smaller if the number of new Hall of Famers was limited.

The goal is to get as many people as possible to come to town for that weekend. That’s why they almost always induct the highest number of available candidates. It’s why they choose the teams for the game based in part on the membership in the incoming class. The hotels are full, the money is flowing, and all is right with the world.

And that’s fine. But the ongoing influx of Hall of Famers makes more conspicuous the fact that there’s no mechanism for separating the very best of the very best.

Deion would be one of them. Freshly retired (for now) Tom Brady would be one of them. Basically, anyone for whom there is no debate as to whether they should be in the Hall of Fame becomes a candidate for a Hall within the Hall.

Sanders has suggested that a starting lineup be constructed of all-time greats. But true greatness transcends position. We all know the all-time greats, the ones who stand above the other all-time greats.

Brady. Peyton. Deion. Jim Brown. Jerry Rice. Reggie White. Alan Page. Lawrence Taylor. Ronnie Lott. Bill Belichick. George Halas. To name a few.

While there would be spirited debate regarding whether to create a Hall within the Hall, there should be no debate about who gets in. If there’s any legitimate disagreement, the answer is no.

These are the no-brainers. The choices that no one can dispute with a straight face. The ones who have become, and remained, household names.

If we acknowledge that the Hall of Fame is, at its core, a business, it would be good business to decide, for example, that an inaugural 10-person Hall of Fame Hall of Famers will be named one per year for the next decade. After that, they’ll be added when it’s clear that they need to be added.

  2. No it’s not. It’s a team sport. And Belichick got caught cheating, was it 2 or 3 times?

  4. Sorry, don’t agree. HoF is already for the best. How many can you say that are in there, as an unbiased observer, don’t belong?

  6. I think everyone can agree the HoF is getting watered down. There doesn’t need to be a hall within the hall. Let the teams continue to use their ring of honor for those on the fringe. Stop letting anyone with a decent career get in.

  7. If getting into the Hall of Fame isn’t good enough, the fix isn’t to inflate an ego any more and create Hall of Fame PLUS. This is dumb. TB and Deion are first-ballot HOF’s, Terrell Owens made a mockery of the process, and at the end of the day it doesn’t matter, its a way for the sports community to honor their greatness in the game and celebrate them. If that’s not good enough then maybe we should re-think how we spend our Sunday’s.

  8. Then in 20 years we can make the case for a Hall of Fame within the Hall of Fame within the Hall of Fame.

  11. Media types ALWAYS ignore the pre-merger NFL players.
    Don Hutson
    Sid Luckman
    Otto Graham
    And others.
    Not a HOF within a HOF without them.

  12. Great idea but will never happen. And there will always be some diva receiver who thinks he was in the class of Rice.

