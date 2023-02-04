Jeffery Simmons: I want to be in Tennessee and feel confident that will happen

Getty Images

Not long after Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk hired Ran Carthon as General Manager, Carthon met with defensive linebacker Jeffery Simmons. Simmons applauded the hiring.

“A thousand percent he’s a great hire,” Simmons told Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I think Miss Amy made a hell of a hire. The time we talked, and I sat down in his office, it was unbelievable. He’s an unbelievable guy. I can’t say nothing bad about him. My first impression was out the window.”

Simmons is headed into the final year of his rookie contract, scheduled to make $10.753 million on the fifth-year option. He is an obvious candidate for a contract extension.

Carthon made Simmons no promises, but Simmons left the meeting optimistic about his future with the team.

“We had a great talk, and him saying I am one of his priorities, that meant a lot,” Simmons said. “I feel like he is the person for this job. There’s not much I can say especially with talk of the contract. My [agent] is handling that. But whenever we get to that point, I feel very confident that I’ll be here in Tennessee, and I want to be in Tennessee. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

Simmons, a first-round choice in 2019, has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. He also has earned second-team All-Pro honors twice.