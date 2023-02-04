Mike Kafka to have second interview with the Cardinals

Getty Images

The list of candidates moving on to a second head coaching interview with the Cardinals continues to grow.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will have a second meeting with the team. The news comes on the heels of word that Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will be joining Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the next round of conversations.

Kafka had two interviews with the Texans before they hired DeMeco Ryans this week. He’s also interviewed with the Colts and Panthers since ending his first season with the Giants.

Arizona has also spoken to Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and their defensive coordinator Vance Joseph since firing Kliff Kingsbury.