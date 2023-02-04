Panthers request defensive coordinator interview with Ejiro Evero

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 4, 2023, 1:51 PM EST
New Panthers head coach Frank Reich is interested in making Ejiro Evero his defensive coordinator.

The Panthers have asked the Broncos for permission to interview Evero, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Evero was a candidate for the Panthers’ head-coaching job before Reich got it. He’s well regarded around the NFL, and he’ll likely be a candidate for head-coaching jobs again next year, but at the moment there are multiple teams hoping he’ll be their defensive coordinator this year.

The Vikings have reportedly requested an interview with Evero but so far not been given permission by the Broncos, who may ask Evero to stay on Sean Payton’s staff.

1 responses to “Panthers request defensive coordinator interview with Ejiro Evero

  1. More talent here than most other offers listed. Why would he take the Vikings job? They could be cleaning house in 2 years and the defense will be the main reason.

