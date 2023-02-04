Trent Williams “for sure” playing in 2023

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2023, 4:23 PM EST
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles
Getty Images

After 49ers left tackle Trent Williams stopped short of guaranteeing he’d be back for the 2023 season in the wake of the team’s NFC Championship Game loss, head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded confident that Williams would eventually decide to keep playing.

Shanahan picked the right horse with that bet. Williams, who no longer has the crutches or walking boot he was using after that game, said from the Pro Bowl festivities on Saturday that any thoughts of retirement have been put away because the 34-year-old will definitely be playing football next season.

“Yeah, for sure,” Williams said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “Next year, the year after. I’m under contract until I’m 39.”

Williams is signed through the 2026 season and his 2023 salary of $19.4 million is the lowest base salary of the remaining years on the pact, which means there are plenty of reasons for Williams to continue playing for as long as possible.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Trent Williams “for sure” playing in 2023

  4. He should hopefully see a suspension for being a punk and a sore loser when he threw that player to the ground after the whistle in the NFCCG. Guess he was frustrated by being beat like a drum, like the rest of the Whiners. Still deserves a suspension for his unprofessional outburst though. Fat guy has thrown a variety of tantrums stemming back to his Washington days.

  6. Once again, Trentt Williams is no punk. Go watch the video of the brawl from the NFCCGagain and you will see who the real punk is. The Eagle DB Wallace (#42) was grabbing and tugging on Deebo’s facemask. That is why Trent plucked him up and tossed him like a rag doll. Wallace earned it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.