Chiefs GM Brett Veach: With Patrick Mahomes, we’re going after it every year

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2023, 3:29 PM EST
NFL: JAN 29 AFC Championship - Bengals at Chiefs
Getty Images

The defending champion Rams were built to peak last year, and it worked, as they won the Super Bowl. But this season they fell back to earth, as trading draft picks and signing expensive veterans proved not to be the way to build a lasting winner.

The Chiefs have a different approach.

Kansas City has made it at least as far as the AFC Championship Game in all five of Patrick Mahhomes’ seasons as the starter, and the Chiefs are hoping to win their second Super Bowl with Mahomes in a week. And Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach says that with Mahomes, they expect to be contenders every season.

“When you have Pat Mahomes, we’re wired to go after it every year,” Veach told ESPN.

As an example, Veach cited the decision to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and use the draft picks and salary cap space saved in that trade to build the defense. Veach said the Chiefs decided it just wasn’t realistic to think they could both keep Hill and bolster the defense the way they wanted.

“It became obvious as free agency started given the way wide receiver contracts were going up that it was going to be tough to do both,” Veach said.

Once they drafted Mahomes, the Chiefs had the biggest piece in place. But they also wanted to build a roster around him that could contend every year. And through five years, they’ve done just that.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Chiefs GM Brett Veach: With Patrick Mahomes, we’re going after it every year

  4. If there are any teams not wired to go after it every year, then those teams are failures.

    The Chiefs have failed most seasons with Mahomes, we will see in a week if they fail again.

  9. I wish the Packers GMs had felt that way for all the years they had Favre and Rodgers. But no, good enough for the playoffs not quite enough to win it all. A waste of 30 years. Packer fans are silly and happy. Not very aware.

  10. Unlike Brady, who take less and the Patriots rarely spent that savings. Mahomes takes a little less and Veach brings in top flight talent.

  11. No one has been more consistently successful over the past 5 years. But they won a playoff game with Alex Smith before they drafted 15 (Chargers can’t with Herbert?), so it’s nothing like what most #1 picks go into.

    But look at Jacksonville and Lawerence. He didn’t sit, he got Andy Reid’s protégé and now they’re coming too. But can those trying to copy KC continue when their QB is no longer on a rookie contract?

    Sorry Cincy, but eventually, you will have to pay Burrow, and your three #1 wideouts. How do you do that and stabilize your Oline, while maintaining a seriously underrated defense? (you don’t)

    Chiefs have drafted well bc their entire system connected. Coaches convey what they want, GM has done a remarkable job getting players that fit. But then coaches do their job, giving players have a chance to shine. After Snead went out they held Bengals to 20, with 3 rookie corners and another on the dline. Would anyone have taken that bet?

    The Bills had a trainwreck ending to their season; their coaches had the impossible task of trying to get them to play as if it was business as usual. Von Miller will either take them to a superbowl or be the #1 reason they don’t make it. Paying big $$$ to 30+ nonQB only works out if it’s a rental.

    Temporary success is all but guaranteed if you hit on your QB in the draft but that wears off; Baltimore anyone?

    NE did something similar with a tremendous defensive mind and the best QB, ever.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.