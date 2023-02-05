Jared Goff tells Derek Carr there’s a great life on the other side after your first team moves on

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2023, 4:05 AM EST
Jared Goff knows how Derek Carr is feeling right now.

The Rams decided to move on from Goff two years ago and traded him to the Lions, and so Goff has experienced what Carr is experiencing now, as the Raiders prepare to trade or release him. And Goff said he’s been talking to Carr at the Pro Bowl and telling him he should be optimistic about his future.

“There’s definitely life on the other side,” Goff said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Often times a really great life.”

Goff knows that: He had a strong 2022 season for the 9-8 Lions, and Detroit looks like it may be building a playoff team with Goff at quarterback. Goff thinks Carr may soon find himself in a similar position.

“We had a really good talk about it earlier this week,” Goff said. “I think his head is in a great place about it, whatever ends up happening with him.”

