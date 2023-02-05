Maxx Crosby on Derek Carr: Going in different directions is the tough part of the business

Getty Images

The Raiders drafted defensive end Maxx Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 season. Derek Carr was in his sixth season as the Raiders’ quarterback then.

But 2022 was Carr’s last season as the Raiders’ quarterback.

He and the team will part ways one way or the other in the next week, leaving the Raiders to search for a new quarterback for next season.

“Honestly, it’s just bittersweet,” Crosby told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media. “He’s always been a great friend of mine ever since I got in the league. I got a ton of love for him. But right now, for both sides — for the organization, for D.C. — everybody’s going in different directions. That’s the tough part of this business. There’s a lot of emotions to it when you got friends, and real family friends, things like that, going other places. But D.C.’s going to be just fine. He’s going to do well wherever he goes. And we’re going to continue growing as a team, as well. So, we’re fired up for the future.”

Carr said earlier this week he has no intention of extending the Feb. 15 trigger deadline to his contract to facilitate a trade. Carr’s contract includes $40.4 million in injury guaranteed salary that becomes fully guaranteed three days after the Super Bowl.

Crosby and Carr take the field as teammates one last time when they play in the Pro Bowl games. Then, Crosby will wait and watch to see who ends up Las Vegas’ quarterback in 2023.

“It’s going to be interesting. I really don’t know what’s going to happen,” Crosby said. “I trust in the front office and all those guys. For me, I just want to be on a team that’s competing for championships. I put too much work into not to show up and play in the biggest games. That’s all I want to do. I know that’s what the other guys want, as well. We just need to get more guys that are on the same page, that have the same mindset, that want to be great. If we get guys like that in the building, we’re gonna be just fine.”