Myles Garrett suffers dislocated toe at Pro Bowl Games

The Pro Bowl has been replaced by a flag football game and various physical challenges for players, but that doesn’t mean injuries will be prevented.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe at today’s Pro Bowl Games event.

The Browns confirmed to reporters that Garrett has a dislocated toe, but X-rays were negative.

Given that the season doesn’t start for seven months, there wouldn’t appear to be any reason for long-term concerns about Garrett. But his injury is a reminder that any time athletes are on a field running around, whether in a tackle football game, a flag football game or one of the other Pro Bowl festivities, injuries are possible.

The only way to guarantee an injury-free Pro Bowl would be to have no Pro Bowl at all.

  1. TJ Watt/Bosa type player. No one has ever seen them make a key play before in a meaningful game.

    Also, Boss drinks berry spritzers.

    Toodles!

  2. Welp…someone had to be the first guy injured in a flag football pro-bowl.

    This is yet another impressive item on the Miles Garrett resumé…LOLzzz

  3. With a properly directed swing of a helmet, that sucker will pop back into place without any future issue.
    Pretty sure Garrett will have no problem with that…

  5. If I was Garrett, I would have been on the phone so fast to Goodell and my agent when I got to my locker at the flag football game and my script said I’m dislocating my toe just before the offseason!

  6. Wait but you could still hurt at a pick up basketball game if there was no pro bowl. So get rid of the pro bowl doesn’t solve that.

  7. While I’d never wish injury on a player, it’s extremely insignificant. Had it happened to Derek Carr, however, this would be massive

  10. Rumor has it he ripped off D. Carr’s helmet and smashed it back into place. Crisis averted.

