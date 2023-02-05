Panthers hire Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator

From one team that just hired a new head coach, to another.

The Panthers have announced that the franchise’s new defensive coordinator is former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero,

Evero spent one season as defensive coordinator in Denver, arriving from the Rams. On Saturday, Denver released him from his contract, a day after officially hiring Sean Payton to succeed Nathaniel Hackett.

In Carolina, Evero joins new coach Frank Reich. Since Reich is an offensive expert, Evero essentially will have the keys to the defense.

Evero has been mentioned as a potential head-coaching candidate. With only five jobs open this year, however, plenty of potentially viable candidates will end up having to wait at least a year.

The Vikings also had interested in the 42-year-old Evero.

  3. Given all of Evero’s connections to the Vikings, I think it’s safe to assume Tepper out bid the Wilf’s for his services. So far, O’Connell has not shown he can field a competent defense or possesses the ability to improve it. Cheaping out on Evero is a huge miss for the second worst defense in the league.

