Phoenix police investigating theft of property worth $100,000 at Super Bowl Experience

Phoenix police say someone stole property worth $100,000 from a vendor working at the Super Bowl Experience, the NFL’s biggest fan event in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Police have not given many details about the nature of the theft but said that “production property” was stolen from a third-party vendor parked at the event on Saturday.

“Detectives took over this investigation and will be continuing to follow up on all leads to help identify the suspects related,” police said, according to Fox 10 in Phoenix.

The Super Bowl Experience takes place both this weekend and next weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center.