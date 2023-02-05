Report: Cardinals narrow field to Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo

Posted by Charean Williams on February 5, 2023, 10:00 PM EST
The Cardinals are moving closer to naming a new head coach.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has narrowed the field to three finalists. Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are the remaining candidates for Arizona.

The team informed their defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan that it has eliminated them from consideration. Callahan remains a candidate for the Colts’ job as does Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was expected to get a second interview with the Cardinals.

That should free Joseph to pursue defensive coordinator opportunities elsewhere.

The Cardinals and the Colts are the only teams without a head coach, with the Texans (DeMeco Ryans), Panthers (Frank Reich) and Broncos (Sean Payton) having hired a new coach.

Flores is an intriguing candidate for the Cardinals. He has ties to new General Manager Monti Ossenfort from their days together with the Patriots.

5 responses to “Report: Cardinals narrow field to Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo

  2. It’s going to be Flores for a new Patriots West. The focus should be to prop up Murray and get him dealt after 2023 and go from there.

  3. Bye bye Vance 30 point defense. His defensive system was the worst. There a reason we call him Vance ‘30’

  4. Side note….great person and you got to like the way he is as a person. He was great on Hard knocks.

  5. I’d bet on Flores getting the gig, but for my money, Kafka’s the better head coaching candidate. He was a rising star on Andy Reid’s staff before he got the OC job with the Giants. Daboll rightfully gets the credit, but do not overlook Kafka’s contribution this year either.

