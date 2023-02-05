Report: Rams are expected to interview John Benton for OL coach

Getty Images

There may be another offensive assistant heading from the Jets to the Rams this offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, John Benton is expected to interview with Los Angeles for its vacancy at offensive line coach.

Benton spent the last two years in the same position for New York. Before that, he was the 49ers offensive line coach from 2017-2020.

If hired, this would be Benton’s second stint with the Rams, as he was the club’s offensive line coach in St. Louis from 2003-2005. He’s also worked for the Texans, Dolphins, and Jaguars.

The Rams have already hired Mike LaFleur to be their new offensive coordinator. He was the Jets’ OC for the last two seasons. But while he called plays for New York, head coach Sean McVay has called Los Angeles’ offensive plays since he was hired in 2017.

Los Angeles parted ways with Kevin Carberry last month after he spent the last two seasons as the team’s offensive line coach.