80 for Brady finishes second at weekend box office

Getty Images

80 for Brady did fairly well at the box office.

The film produced by, named for, and starring (sort of) the freshly-retired quarterback finished second this weekend, with a domestic gross of $12.7 million in 3,912 theaters nationwide, via BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Brady plays himself in the movie, which focuses on the efforts of four elderly friend — played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field — to attend Super Bowl LI.

Universal’s Knock at the Cabin led the way, with $14.1 million in only 3,643 theaters.

Reviews have been mixed for 80 for Brady, and at least one was scathing — especially regarding Tom’s acting chops. Still, the film has a 90-percent score with audiences on RottenTomatoes.com.

So who knows? Maybe it will be enough to justify an 80 for Brady 2. Or 81 for Brady.