A.J. Green announces his retirement

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 6, 2023, 2:09 PM EST
A.J. Green is calling it a career.

Green, the wide receiver who played 10 seasons with the Bengals and two with the Cardinals, said goodbye on Instagram today.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins.”

Green was chosen to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons, from 2011 to 2017. He finishes his career with 727 catches for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.

  4. lifelong Bengals fan here, AJ Green has always been a class act and was an unbelievable receiver back in the day…thanks for everything AJ…!!!…

  5. Talk about a tale of 2 different halves to his career. In his 1st 7 seasons he had 556 receptions for 8,213 yards with 57 tds and in the last 5 years only recorded 171 receptions with 2301 yards and 13 tds.

  6. What an absolute blast to watch. Pure excitement seeing this man play the game. Sorry to see you go AJ, Who Dey.

