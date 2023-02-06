Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady’s podcast to call him, “the greatest”

Getty Images

Tom Brady had a star-studded guest list on his first podcast since announcing his retirement, including his longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast and praised Brady as the greatest ever to play the game.

“The greatest player, the greatest career, great great person, such an opportunity and honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s got to end at some point, but it’s the greatest one ever,” Belichick said. “Congratulations, Tom.”

Belichick drafted Brady in 2000 and the two of them were together for 20 years, winning six Super Bowls together. Brady left for Tampa Bay in free agency and won his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.