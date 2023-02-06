Bobby Engram has interviewed twice for Ravens offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2023, 2:28 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Illinois State at Wisconsin
Getty Images

Bobby Engram left the Ravens coaching staff to become Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last year, but he could return to Baltimore this offseason.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Engram has interviewed with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh twice for the team’s offensive coordinator opening. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman after their playoff loss to the Bengals.

Engram was the Ravens’ tight ends coach from 2019 to 2021 and their wide receivers coach for the five previous seasons. His move to coaching came after he spent 14 seasons as an NFL wideout.

The Ravens have also had second interviews with University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Vikings tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Brian Angelichio. Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales and Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten are also set for second interviews with the team.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Bobby Engram has interviewed twice for Ravens offensive coordinator

  1. I feel it will be August and Baltimore will be interviewing Johnny Deep for the position.

  2. Seems like the longest most methodical interview process for head coaches and coordinators this year. Is it because of lawsuits?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.