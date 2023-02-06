Brock Purdy close to surgery decision, with signs pointing toward six-month recovery path

Posted by Charean Williams on February 6, 2023, 3:28 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is continuing discussions Monday about surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He is nearing a decision on the surgery path, Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports, and the expected outcome is a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery.

The internal brace repair option would keep Purdy out about six months, allowing him to start throwing in three months with a slow, three-month build up. The more intensive reconstruction would sideline him for roughly a year.

Purdy said last week that he hopes to return in time for the start of the 2023 season.

Purdy played as a rookie only because of injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance is close to returning, and he and Purdy are expected to compete for the starting job, though Lance will get a head start with Purdy sidelined.

Purdy finished his rookie regular season completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three playoff games.

  1. Nice success story and a nice guy. Hope is recovers quickly and well and can continue to play well.

  4. I am hoping for the best for Brock. I can’t think of another quarterback that looked special for that many games and then fell off a cliff. Joe Flacco maybe, but young Joe Flacco is still a whole lot better than what we’ve seen from Trey Lance.

  7. If I was SF I would look to shop this kid now. Lots of QBs would have been great behind that roster. If you can get a 2nd rounder for him I would make the move.

