Chauncey Gardner-Johnson rips Julian Love for criticism of Nick Sirianni

Getty Images

Giants safety Julian Love has found himself in a war of words with Eagles players over Love’s criticism of Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni.

Eagles linebacker Brandon Graham defended Sirianni after Love initially criticized him, Love doubled down, and now it’s Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson who’s ripping Love.

“Tell him to pick his facemask off the dirt,” Gardner-Johnson said of Love, via Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com. “He’s got a captain badge, but what is he a captain of? Ain’t no leadership over there. If that’s the case, y’all would be where we’re at.”

The players on the Eagles have rallied around Sirianni this year, and if players on other teams don’t like Sirianni, that seems to make players on the Eagles like him even more.