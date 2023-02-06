Eric Bieniemy: As far as offensive coordinator stuff, right now I am where my feet are

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s name has come up in relation to more offensive coordinator openings than head coaching openings since the end of the regular season, but he hasn’t pursued any of those opportunities.

It’s unclear if he’ll do so after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Bieniemy was asked about the interest at Super Bowl Opening Night in Arizona on Monday and he said that his only current focus is on the job the Chiefs have to do this season.

“I have not taken any interviews for any offensive coordinator positions,” Bieniemy said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I’ve only taken one interview, for a head-coaching position. Right now, I’ve interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts. I thought it went great. We’ll see where that goes. Now, as far as the offensive coordinator stuff, right now I am where my feet are. And right now I’m focused on helping us to win this game this weekend.”

The Colts have not hired a head coach yet and next week should bring more word about where Bieniemy will be working when the next NFL season kicks off later this year.