Jeffrey Lurie sounds ready to give Jalen Hurts a big second contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 6, 2023, 8:17 PM EST
This is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ third NFL season, which means he’s eligible for a new contract in the offseason. And that contract should be a very lucrative one.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked by Sal Paolantonio of ESPN whether talks on a second contract are coming, and Lurie indicated that he’s ready to pay.

He’s just what we’re looking for,” Lurie said.

Lurie also said Hurts has “nothing to prove” to establish himself as the quarterback the Eagles want leading their franchise for many years to come.

Hurts is one of four quarterbacks who finished their third NFL seasons in 2022 and could be ready for a lucrative second contract this offseason. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are the others. Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert were all first-round draft picks, which means their teams can use a fifth-year option to keep them for another year. Hurts, a second-round pick, can hit free agency a year earlier, which may give the Eagles a greater feeling of urgency to get a long-term deal done.

  2. Jeffrey Lurie is certainly making progress toward becoming known as the best owner in football. Jalen Hurts isn’t anywhere close to being a finished product. He’ll continue to get better and better for the next 3-4 years. The Eagles could be sticking around for a while. I don’t think what they’re doing is a fluke.

  3. Hurts will get the deal he deserves — and he, Lurie, and Howie will design it so everybody wins: Hurts gets his $$$ while the team is NOT be handcuffed by the hit and can continue to have a loaded roster and win…

    …because that’s what Howie does better than anyone else.

  4. Eagles aren’t hesitant to give Hurts a contract. Sign of a good QB.

    When you see teams tiptoe around the subject or push the contract down the road, it’s because things are not what they seem.

