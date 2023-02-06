Jonathan Jones hopes he’ll stay with the Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2023, 9:29 AM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Cornerback Jonathan Jones made the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and worked his way into regular roles on defense and special teams over the course of his time in New England.

Jones isn’t in any hurry to go anywhere else. He is set for free agency after playing out the final year of his contract and told Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com that he’s not looking to play for any other team.

“I would hope so. I would hope so,” Jones said. “That’s where I’ve spent my career. It’s what I know. It’s what I love. I mean, New England is home for me in that aspect. We’ll see. We’ll see how free agency turns out . . . and we’ll take it from there.”

Jones has shown the ability to play inside and outside at cornerback and he’s filled in at safety at times as well. That versatility could serve him well when it comes to securing a deal to remain with the Patriots.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jonathan Jones hopes he’ll stay with the Patriots

  2. Hope so too. They also need to resolve whatever the problem was that led to Jack Jones being suspended by the team, and would be great if they can grab a tall CB early in the draft.

  3. Absolutely. Best interior nickel in the league and has been for many years. He’s not as great on the perimeter at 5’8, but he certainly holds his own. I don’t know why he hasn’t already been signed other than BB honoring their right to test the waters. Meyers, too. Seem like slam dunk returnees.

  5. Hope he stays, but not as the #1 CB. They need to add that. Since they drafted 2 CBs last year, I doubt they resign him. He could get a lot on the FA market. Probably more than the Pats are willing to pay.

  6. Think the Pats wanted to see him play after his injury to see if it affected his abilities….probably also wanted to test his versatility at playing perimeter CB too….
    Now the Pats will either sign him to team friendly deal or let him test the FA waters….. think he’s a much better nickel CB & that SHOULD be his position when on the field….good depth piece of someone goes down at the other positions

  7. tedmurph says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:53 am
    Hope he stays, but not as the #1 CB. They need to add that. Since they drafted 2 CBs last year, I doubt they resign him. He could get a lot on the FA market. Probably more than the Pats are willing to pay.

    21Rate This

    ————–

    They need leadership in the locker room and he’s one of the key guys along with Meyers. Hopefully they can keep Damien Harris on a relatively soft market deal as well if it makes sense. The RB market is usually soft.

    It doesn’t make sense to lose in-hous developed players who are mature and good leaders, all at once.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.