Jonathan Jones hopes he’ll stay with the Patriots

Getty Images

Cornerback Jonathan Jones made the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and worked his way into regular roles on defense and special teams over the course of his time in New England.

Jones isn’t in any hurry to go anywhere else. He is set for free agency after playing out the final year of his contract and told Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com that he’s not looking to play for any other team.

“I would hope so. I would hope so,” Jones said. “That’s where I’ve spent my career. It’s what I know. It’s what I love. I mean, New England is home for me in that aspect. We’ll see. We’ll see how free agency turns out . . . and we’ll take it from there.”

Jones has shown the ability to play inside and outside at cornerback and he’s filled in at safety at times as well. That versatility could serve him well when it comes to securing a deal to remain with the Patriots.