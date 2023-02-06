Josh Jacobs: If Aaron Rodgers comes here, that would change a lot of things

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 6, 2023, 4:34 PM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
We can add another Raiders player to the list of those who’d like to see Aaron Rodgers in Silver and Black.

Rodgers’ former teammate Davante Adams made his feelings on the matter clear, saying it would be a “dream scenario” to play with Rodgers again.

Running back Josh Jacobs is a pending free agent and potentially a candidate for the franchise tag if he and the Raiders don’t come to a long-term deal before the new league year next month — though that’s not something he wants. But if the Raiders were to acquire Rodgers, that could change the way he feels.

“Of course, it’s A-Rod. That’s Aaron Rodgers,” Jacobs said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But yeah, he’s a dog. If he was to come over here, I feel like that would change the aspect of a lot of things.”

Jacobs led the league with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage in 2022. But because the Raiders did not pick up his fifth-year option last spring, Jacobs could be playing elsewhere in 2023.

If the Raiders do franchise tag Jacobs, he’d earn $10.091 million in 2023 if the two sides don’t come to a long-term deal by mid-July.

8 responses to “Josh Jacobs: If Aaron Rodgers comes here, that would change a lot of things

  1. If Rodgers doesn’t want to rebuild why would he go to the Raiders? Not exactly a team that is a player or two from competing.

  3. Yeah it would change things in that they would not resign him because Rodgers is $20M more than Carr.

  4. Rodgers is not going anywhere. He is playing and terrorizing the packers for the next two years.

  5. I guess it would at least be different watching him choke against the Chiefs or Bengals instead of the Seahawks or 9ers

  6. Derek Carr wasn’t the biggest problem with the Raiders last season or the past few years.
    Their biggest obstacle has been a crappy defence and coaching.

