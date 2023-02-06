Maxx Crosby: I’m trying to take a huge step toward where I want to be as a player

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 6, 2023, 9:27 AM EST
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
After signing a four-year, $98 million contract extension with the Raiders last March, defensive end Maxx Crosby continued to show  why he’s one of the best defensive players in the league in 2022.

He finished with a career-high 12.5 sacks, led the league with 22 tackles for loss, and was second to Nick Bosa with 35 quarterback hits.

But after Las Vegas compiled a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first season as head coach, Crosby is feeling even more motivated to put himself in a position to be even better in 2023.

“I started [training] a little earlier this year,” Crosby said after the Pro Bowl games, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I have a lot of things I want to accomplish. A lot of things I’m trying to improve on. … I’m trying to take a huge step toward where I want to be as a player.”

Crosby has been one of the Raiders’ best players since he was drafted the year before the club left Oakland. He’s never missed a game, recording 37.5 sacks in those 66 contests.

“I have a lot to grow on, and I’m looking forward to next season,” Crosby said. “Winning a lot more football games, getting to the quarterback, doing what I do and getting better in every way I can. I’m already back to training. We’re working and getting our mind right. So, I’m excited.”

While the Raiders don’t yet know who their quarterback will be in 2023, they do have one of the league’s best defensive players under contract for years to come.

3 responses to “Maxx Crosby: I’m trying to take a huge step toward where I want to be as a player

  1. He played almost 1100 defensive snaps on the year — we’re supposed to crown him based upon what he did in less than 40 of those snaps?

    What about the other 1050 snaps when running backs were running wild and QBs had all day to throw — they don’t count?

    Comp for guys who grab a couple handful of sacks is way way way out of line.

  3. Maxx is good at football. Team has a lot of holes on the roster but he isn’t one of them. Definitely one of the guys that puts the most pressure on the qbs in the division.

