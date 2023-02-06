Maxx Crosby: I’m trying to take a huge step toward where I want to be as a player

Getty Images

After signing a four-year, $98 million contract extension with the Raiders last March, defensive end Maxx Crosby continued to show why he’s one of the best defensive players in the league in 2022.

He finished with a career-high 12.5 sacks, led the league with 22 tackles for loss, and was second to Nick Bosa with 35 quarterback hits.

But after Las Vegas compiled a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first season as head coach, Crosby is feeling even more motivated to put himself in a position to be even better in 2023.

“I started [training] a little earlier this year,” Crosby said after the Pro Bowl games, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I have a lot of things I want to accomplish. A lot of things I’m trying to improve on. … I’m trying to take a huge step toward where I want to be as a player.”

Crosby has been one of the Raiders’ best players since he was drafted the year before the club left Oakland. He’s never missed a game, recording 37.5 sacks in those 66 contests.

“I have a lot to grow on, and I’m looking forward to next season,” Crosby said. “Winning a lot more football games, getting to the quarterback, doing what I do and getting better in every way I can. I’m already back to training. We’re working and getting our mind right. So, I’m excited.”

While the Raiders don’t yet know who their quarterback will be in 2023, they do have one of the league’s best defensive players under contract for years to come.