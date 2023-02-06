Report: Bucs plan second interview with Dan Pitcher for OC

Getty Images

The Bengals reportedly signed their quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to a contract extension before the AFC Championship Game. But there’s still a chance Pitcher could leave the organization for a better opportunity.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Pitcher is set to have a second interview with the Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Pitcher met with the Bucs virtually before the Bengals played their final postseason game. Garafolo noted the rest of Tampa Bay’s candidates have met with the team in person, which Pitcher will do now.

Pitcher just wrapped up his third season as Cincinnati’s QBs coach. He’s has been in the organization since 2016, previously working in scouting for the Colts.

The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich after their postseason loss to the Cowboys. Tampa Bay finished No. 15 in total yards, No. 25 in points scored, and last in all major rushing categories.

And with Tom Brady’s retirement, the offense will need a major overhaul.

The Bucs have also interviewed University of Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, and Saints QBs coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry.