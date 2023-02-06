Report: Saints are expected to name Joe Woods defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Saints have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Saints are expected to hire Joe Woods after interviewing with the team last week. The Saints had co-defensive coordinators last season, but they dismissed Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen left to become the defensive coordinator for the Falcons.

Woods spent the last three seasons as the Browns defensive coordinator, but he was fired after the end of the regular season. He has also worked for several other clubs, including a 2014 stint as the Raiders defensive coordinator that came when current Saints head coach Dennis Allen occupied the same position in Oakland.

The Saints were ninth in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed while going 7-10 during the 2022 season.