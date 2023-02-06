Report: Saints are expected to name Joe Woods defensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2023, 9:39 AM EST
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

The Saints have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Saints are expected to hire Joe Woods after interviewing with the team last week. The Saints had co-defensive coordinators last season, but they dismissed Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen left to become the defensive coordinator for the Falcons.

Woods spent the last three seasons as the Browns defensive coordinator, but he was fired after the end of the regular season. He has also worked for several other clubs, including a 2014 stint as the Raiders defensive coordinator that came when current Saints head coach Dennis Allen occupied the same position in Oakland.

The Saints were ninth in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed while going 7-10 during the 2022 season.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Report: Saints are expected to name Joe Woods defensive coordinator

  2. Lol. Back to being the Aints. Incompetent HC. Incompetent DC. Old roster. Buffoons in the front office without the HC who tied them all together. What could go wrong? When Jeff Ireland is the spokesperson for your team, which he’s emerged as this off-season, you’re standing knee deep in you know what.

  4. Additional proof although no more was needed that Dennis Allen needs to be canned. Terrible trades, keeping a clueless OC, now this.

  5. This is what we as Saints fans feared with the departure of Sean Payton. Instead of bright, motivated young minds who are clearly on the rise being hired as assistants, we seem to be aiming for mediocre retreads with Dennis Allen. Our defense was still pretty good last year, especially in the last half of the season – holding SF to 13 points at their place, holding the Eagles to 10 points at their place (admittedly without Hurts), but with Nielsen and Richard gone, we get a Browns retread. Ugh. Fearing we are sliding into 40 years of mediocrity or worse that preceded Payton

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.