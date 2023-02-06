Sean Payton: Realistic for Broncos fans to expect us to win

Getty Images

Sean Payton held his first press conference as the Broncos head coach on Monday and one of the things he told reporters is that Russell Wilson‘s prersonal quarterback coach, trainers, and other members of his performance team won’t be in the team’s facility again this year.

Payton suggested those won’t be the only significant changes taking place when it comes to turning things around from a dismal 2022 season. Payton referenced his early days with a Saints team that needed to make serious changes in order to become a consistent winner and said it was “uncomfortable” to go through that period.

The results were immediate, however. After going 3-13 without Payton in 2005, the Saints went 13-3 and advanced to the NFC Championship Game. Payton said Monday that it’s reasonable for Broncos fans to expect the same kind of change in for

“I think it’s realistic for our fanbase to expect a completely different type of culture. And I think it’s realistic for them to expect us to win,” Payton said, via George Stoia of the Colorado Springs Gazette. “I know this — the work has started.”

The last three Broncos head coaches were first-timers and they couldn’t draw on the same depth of experience that Payton brings to the team. The bet in Denver is that he will be able to pull the right levers to get the team back on track.