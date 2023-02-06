Sean Payton: Realistic for Broncos fans to expect us to win

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2023, 5:57 PM EST
Denver Broncos Introduce Sean Payton as Head Coach
Getty Images

Sean Payton held his first press conference as the Broncos head coach on Monday and one of the things he told reporters is that Russell Wilson‘s prersonal quarterback coach, trainers, and other members of his performance team won’t be in the team’s facility again this year.

Payton suggested those won’t be the only significant changes taking place when it comes to turning things around from a dismal 2022 season. Payton referenced his early days with a Saints team that needed to make serious changes in order to become a consistent winner and said it was “uncomfortable” to go through that period.

The results were immediate, however. After going 3-13 without Payton in 2005, the Saints went 13-3 and advanced to the NFC Championship Game. Payton said Monday that it’s reasonable for Broncos fans to expect the same kind of change in for

“I think it’s realistic for our fanbase to expect a completely different type of culture. And I think it’s realistic for them to expect us to win,” Payton said, via George Stoia of the Colorado Springs Gazette. “I know this — the work has started.”

The last three Broncos head coaches were first-timers and they couldn’t draw on the same depth of experience that Payton brings to the team. The bet in Denver is that he will be able to pull the right levers to get the team back on track.

 

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Sean Payton: Realistic for Broncos fans to expect us to win

  1. Having a hall of fame QB in his prime is a major difference than a broken down hall of fame QB.

  2. I cant see them being any worse than last year – and Payton is a major upgrade. I read today he said that Wilson’s QB not allowed at team facilities – which I like as he is putting his foot down already that he runs this team. He will also have the buy in as he has been there done that. He wasnt my first pick for head coach, but like some of the stuff he is saying so far.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.