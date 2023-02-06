Sean Payton: Russell Wilson’s performance team won’t be in facility this year

February 6, 2023
One of the main topics of conversation surrounding Sean Payton’s decision to become the Broncos head coach has been whether he will be able to get quarterback Russell Wilson to play at a higher level than he did during the 2022 season.

The pursuit of that goal will lead the Broncos to do a number of things differently than they did when Nathaniel Hackett was their head coach. One of those differences will have to do with who will be in the building with Wilson this season.

Wilson has a personal performance team made up of trainers, physical therapists, and others who had access to the Broncos facility during the 2022 season. At a press conference in Denver on Monday, Payton said that will no longer be the case.

“That’s foreign to me,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “That’s not going to take place here. I’m not familiar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that’ll be it.”

Wilson having his own office and parking spot at the Broncos facility created more grist for the mill about his standing with the team last season. As Payton works to craft an offense that does more to highlight Wilson’s strengths, it appears he’ll be doing the same off the field in hopes of creating smoother sailing in Denver.

33 responses to “Sean Payton: Russell Wilson’s performance team won’t be in facility this year

  2. Hackett was so in over his head. I knew from his first press conference he had no shot. That personality doesn’t work in an NFL locker room as a head coach. Coordinator or position coach, sure. But you can’t lead like that.

  3. It will be interesting to see if Russ buys what Payton is selling… While there are plenty of good candidates out there for all of the openings, Payton is probably the only one where there would be any chance of him being able to put Russ in his place.

  5. This gets nuttier and funnier all the time.
    I never heard about this – an entire entourage?

    “Wilson had a personal performance team made up of trainers, physical therapists, and others who had access to the Broncos facility during the 2022 season”

  6. Russ Wilson as QB for at least 2 more years and no decent draft choices for just as long are going to make Payton’s 2nd go round a lot harder than the first.

  7. Payton, is not gonna treat Wilson any better than any other player and that’s a good thing. Wilson, won one Super Bowl with a loaded roster and lost another. I’m sure the private office will be eliminated as well..

  8. Wait until he blows out his knee doing high-knees on the plane because he doesn’t have his training staff.

  9. His own performance team in the facility? His own office? Bet his teammates loved that. Nice job by Hackett of taking charge. A chimp could have done a better job.

  10. Wilson has a personal performance team made up of trainers, physical therapists, and others who had access to the Broncos facility during the 2022 season.

    Wilson having his own office and parking spot at the Broncos facility created more grist for the mill about his standing with the team last season.

    ————-

    It had to be hard for Wilson to remember that he was part of a team while running his own business and Brand out of the team head quarters.

    Yes, Hackett sucked but Wilson was all about being CEO of Russell Wilson, Inc. while in the building.

  13. Everything is probably stipulated in Russ’s contract so Sean needs to get used to he is not actually in charge, and cannot tell Russ what he can and cannot due.

  14. Ruh roh… Trouble in Donkeyville already. 🐴 Anyone get Ciara’s opinion on this? 🧐🤐🤣

  15. Payton’s gone before the draft. Russ will NEVER stand for a coach having this level of authority.

  20. Russel Wilson can no longer tweet performance team promotional tie-ins from the practice field and post IG promotional items from the sidelines during games

  23. Perks have to be earned. Not what you did three years ago, it’s what you do today that matters.

  24. Thank God for a real head coach! But I doubt Vic Fangio would have put up with that Team Russell garbage either.

  30. While on the sideline coaching during the game…Nathaniel Hackett always had that look on his face that said “Did I shut the garage at the house before leaving for work this morning?”

    ——

    It’s not that nutty, a lot of top guys have their own trainers/assistants/nutritionists outside of the team. Everyone made a big deal about Brady’s guy a handful of years ago because Belichick didn’t like him. Wilson and Brady are far from the only guys to have their own personnel.

    Also, looks like Payton already has more of a grip on this lockerroom than Pete Carroll ever had in Seattle. Very encouraging right out the gate.

