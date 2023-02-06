Sean Payton: Russell Wilson’s performance team won’t be in facility this year

Getty Images

One of the main topics of conversation surrounding Sean Payton’s decision to become the Broncos head coach has been whether he will be able to get quarterback Russell Wilson to play at a higher level than he did during the 2022 season.

The pursuit of that goal will lead the Broncos to do a number of things differently than they did when Nathaniel Hackett was their head coach. One of those differences will have to do with who will be in the building with Wilson this season.

Wilson has a personal performance team made up of trainers, physical therapists, and others who had access to the Broncos facility during the 2022 season. At a press conference in Denver on Monday, Payton said that will no longer be the case.

“That’s foreign to me,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “That’s not going to take place here. I’m not familiar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that’ll be it.”

Wilson having his own office and parking spot at the Broncos facility created more grist for the mill about his standing with the team last season. As Payton works to craft an offense that does more to highlight Wilson’s strengths, it appears he’ll be doing the same off the field in hopes of creating smoother sailing in Denver.