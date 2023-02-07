Andy Reid: I’m happy for Tyreek Hill, proud of the receivers who stepped up without him

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says his team’s decision to trade Tyreek Hill to Miami couldn’t have turned out any better for everyone.

“Nobody’s happier for Tyreek than I am,” Reid said. “He made a lot of money and he gained a lot of yards. He had a great year, Pro Bowl player, All-Pro player, but on the other hand I’m proud of our guys for the job they’ve done. We had a lot of new faces in there. With the exception of Mecole [Hardman], most of the guys were new guys, and I thought they stepped up. I was really proud of the way Pat [Mahomes] and [Travis] Kelce brought the guys into the mix, welcomed them in, worked with them and helped teach them. Pat Mahomes is a pretty good quarterback, so we didn’t lose Pat Mahomes, that was a good thing. He makes those guys look good in a lot of ways and they help make him look good, too, so it’s a good relationship.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster arrived in free agency and became the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver in Hill’s absence.

“I love JuJu, great personality, so we like that addition,” Reid said. “He also complements Kelce. He has the ability to feel in space openings, and Patrick trusts that. He’s sure handed, he’s great after the catch, he’s tough to bring down, and he’s smart. He picked all this stuff up and he did it well. He’s got the confidence of the quarterback. That takes a lot.”