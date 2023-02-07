Andy Reid: It’ll be “a real plus” to have Sean Payton in the AFC West

Getty Images

The Chiefs have ruled the AFC West for the better part of the last decade, winning the last seven division titles.

There’s been a particular dominance over Denver, as Kansas City has won the last 15 matchups over the club, dating back to 2015.

That includes 10 wins since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018.

But things may change against that opponent in the coming years with Sean Payton taking over as the Broncos head coach.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what he thinks about Payton joining the AFC West on Monday.

“Yeah, Sean Payton is a great football coach and he’s coming into a great organization,” Reid said. “He’s good for the National Football League. And it’s always good when Denver’s good. So, that’ll be a real plus.”

Reid and Payton have coached against each other several times, mostly when they were both in the NFC. Payton was 5-1 against Reid when the latter coached the Eagles, including a postseason victory in the 2006 season.

But Reid was 2-0 with the Chiefs against Payton’s Saints. The last matchup was in 2020, which the Chiefs won 32-29.