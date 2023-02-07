Andy Reid: We’ll practice Clyde Edwards-Helaire and see where he’s at

Getty Images

The Chiefs have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire back on the 53-man roster after activating him from injured reserve on Monday, but they’re not committing to putting him on the field against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Edwards-Helaire has been out since Week 11 with an ankle injury and head coach Andy Reid said that the team will wait to see how the practice week plays out before deciding if Edwards-Helaire will work his way back into a running back group consisting of Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and Ronald Jones.

“We’ll practice him this week and see where we’re at,” Reid said at his press conference. “Jones has done a good job for us, too. We’ll see how that all works out. It’s good to have him back, for sure.”

Pacheco and McKinnon’s roles would seem to be secure given how important they’ve been to the offense on the way to the Super Bowl. That likely wouldn’t leave much for Edwards-Helaire to do if he is in the lineup, but time will tell how things play out.