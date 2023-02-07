Brandon Graham: You can’t play scared of Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

The Eagles have racked up sacks at near historic levels this season, but they haven’t had to tangle with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yet.

If the Eagles get five sacks in Super Bowl LVII, they will have the most in a single season by any defense in NFL history. They’ve done that by attacking quarterbacks every week and defensive end Brandon Graham said Tuesday they can’t play any differently because of the playmaking ability that Mahomes has shown throughout his NFL career.

“You’ve got to take your shot,” Graham said, via Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports. “You can’t play scared. You see when teams play that way, he carves you up. So, I’ll take my shot, and if he makes a play, well, he gets paid too.”

The Chiefs’ last Super Bowl appearance ended with a loss because they weren’t able to protect Mahomes against the Buccaneers. The Eagles will be hoping for a similar outcome while the Chiefs will be trying to show that the moves they made to rebuild their line were the right ones.